FKA Twigs Confirms Robert Pattinson Engagement: ‘It’s Fine’ T-Pain Leaked News

OMG! FKA twigs is finally opening up about her engagement to Robert Pattinson, after T-Pain slipped up and leaked the huge news on April 1. But don’t worry, ‘it’s fine’ he did so in her book!

Robert Pattinson, 29, and FKA twigs, 27, have stayed pretty quiet about their engagement since T-Pain, 29, spilled the beans. While opening up about her “amazing relationship” with the Twilight hunk in a new interview, the singer managed to confirm she’s engaged to Rob by saying it’s all good that T-Pain leaked the exciting news!

We all remember the day FKA’s good friend T-Pain leaked the news about her engagement to Rob — on April Fools day, might we add! Luckily, there’s no bad blood between the friends, she revealed. “It’s fine, I’m a pretty chill person, do you know what I mean?” FKA told Complex magazine. That’s a relief!

While Rob and FKA twigs haven’t been vocal about their engagement after five months of dating, the singer showed off her ring when they made their first public appearance as a couple at the Met Gala. We’re beyond happy for Rob and the “Two Weeks” singer, however not everyone is ecstatic about it. In fact, FKA revealed that she was attacked on social media by dedicated Robsten fans who were hoping Rob would reunite with his Twilight co-star, Kristen Stewart, 25.

“It’s pretty horrible,” FKA said of the negative remarks towards her. “But ultimately, I’m in an amazing relationship. So it doesn’t matter.” So cute! Hey, at the end of the day, that’s all that matters.

T-Pain spilled the news when talking about his friendship with the “Pendulum” singer with Vulture on April 1 — but revealed a little more than he should of!

“Well, the first time we even met each other, we met in the studio. Her music’s changed a lot since then. But she’s on tour so much, and anytime I call her, she’s in a different place. And she’s engaged now, so that’s about to be a whole other thing,” T-Pain said. Whoops!

He tried to cover up the big reveal by blaming it on April Fools Day, but alas, he couldn’t fool us.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy Rob and FKA twigs are getting married? Let us know!

