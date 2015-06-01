Caitlyn Jenner Reveals New Breasts To Son, Brandon Jenner

Courtesy of Annie Leibovitz Exclusively for Vanity Fair / Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner’s July ‘Vanity Fair’ cover is gorgeous and in the 33-page interview her son, Brandon Jenner, reveals that after Caitlyn’s breast augmentation, she pulled up her shirt and shockingly revealed her new boobs! Brandon wasn’t ready for it and his reaction was actually very touching.

Caitlyn Jenner is here and she is fabulous! The 65-year-old posed for the upcoming issue of Vanity Fair in several beautiful outfits, including her very sexy lingerie number for the cover, shot by Annie Leibovitz. In the pics you see Caitlyn’s elegant figure and it’s hard not to miss her brand-new breasts. The reality star and former olympian reveals that when she had her surgery she couldn’t wait to show those closest to her the dramatic changes.



Here is an exact excerpt from the article: “Brandon said he was a little taken aback when he saw Caitlyn for the first time after surgery and she pulled her top up to reveal her new breasts. ‘Whoa, I’m still your son,’ he gently reminded her. But the moment easily passed.” We think it’s great that Caitlyn is able to be so open with her family, especially since she wasn’t as close to her four oldest Jenner children as they were growing up. “Bruce always had to tell a lie,” she says in a behind-the-scenes video. “He was living that lie every day — he had a secret from morning til night. Caitlyn doesn’t have any secrets. As soon as the Vanity Fair cover comes out I’m free.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s First Tweet To The World

On the same day as Caitlyn’s big announcement, she took to Twitter on June 1 to tweet about her transition and also joined Facebook.

“I’m so happy after such a long struggle to be living my true self,” she tweeted. “Welcome to the world Caitlyn. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

Caitlyn’s Twitter page has a rainbow against a beautiful blue sky as its cover photo and also a message: “Everybody has challenges in dealing with life. I’m so happy after such a long struggle and finally living my true self. Welcome to the world Caitlyn. It feels so good. Can’t wait for you to get to know her/me.”

— Chloe Melas

