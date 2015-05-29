Chris Soules Open To Relationship With Becca Again After Whitney Split

Image Courtesy of ABC

Say what?! Chris Soules has been a single man for like 2 seconds and he’s already thinking about a reunion with Bachelor runner-up Becca Tilley?! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that he would totally be open to dating her again!

Now that Mr. Iowa, Chris Soules, 33, is single again, will he have trouble finding another girl to spend his life with? Well, an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Chris wouldn’t be opposed to rekindling things with Becca Tilley, 25, if he “bumped” into her on the street — find out exactly how he feels!



“He is not one who would be looking back and thinking that he made a mistake, he chose the girl he was in love with and it didn’t work out. Now if he ever bumps into Becca in the future, that is a different thing, he would accept to rekindle something if the fire is still there for both of them,” an insider spilled to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Oh and guess what?! Becca would totally be into a reunion too! “Becca is surprised they called off the engagement. She is friends with Whitney, but that wouldn’t stop her from going out with Chris if he asked her. She and Chris have crazy chemistry. She didn’t go on the Paradise spinoff show because she’s still into Chris. She may not have told him she loved him during the actual show, but she had really strong feelings for him,” another source told HollywoodLife.com.

Mike Fleiss, the creator of The Bachelor, tweeted on May 28 confirming that Chris and Whitney have split for good. “Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement,” the statement read. “They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey.”

HollywoodLifers, would you be mad at Chris if he ended up dating Becca now that he’s single? Let us know in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio

JavaScript is required to load the comments.