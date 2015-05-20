getty

Talk about a twisted web! Not only did Scott allegedly have sexual relations with Khloe, but a new report claims that he also slept with Kourtney’s 17-year-old sister Kylie — yikes!

Kourtney Kardashian, 36, will never forgive her sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 30, and Kylie Jenner, 17, for supposedly sleeping with the father of her 3 children, Scott Disick, 31, according to a shocking new report! Find out what allegedly happened when Kourtney found out about Scott’s inappropriate behavior!

Scott Disick: His Kylie Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Hook Up — Report

Scott has hooked up with Khloe, multiple times, an insider revealed to In Touch. The two were even filmed crossing the line in the Hampton’s for the family’s reality show. Remember when he crawled into bed with Khloe after Kourtney kicked him out of her room? They hooked up that night, the source claims!

“Scott says over New Year’s, he also slept with Kourtney’s younger sister, Kylie. Kourtney is devastated, and now the family is at war,” the insider claimed to In Touch.

“He spilled the beans to a buddy over Super Bowl weekend that he’d slept with Kylie,” the source alleged.

Then, “Kim got involved like she always does, because she can’t help but put her two cents in. It got to the point where no one was talking to each other anymore” claimed the insider.

When Kourt eventually found out, she waited up until 2am for Scott to get home one night and she really let him have it!

“‘I can’t believe you slept with my sisters!’ she allegedly yelled, scaring the crap out of him. There were lots of tears, then Kourtney stormed off to their bedroom, locking the door behind her. Scott knew he was caught,” the source said.

“She will never forgive her sisters completely. Khloe was her best friend so Kourtney might not talk to her for years,” the source told the mag.

These claims are followed by another shocking report — Scott has previously been accused of hooking up with yet another one of Kourtney’s sisters, Kendall Jenner, 19! Scott allegedly asked Kendall to marry him, an insider told to Star magazine in March!

Scott reportedly wanted to walk away from Kourtney and their three children to pursue a relationship with Kendall, according to the mag. The plot continues to thicken!

— Shira Benozilio

