Pia Mia Wows In Missguided Campaign: SHOP Her Flirty Shoot Under $90

Courtesy of Missguided

From palm prints to boho florals, the star looks stunning in the Spring/Summer 2015 campaign for the brand — and if you loved her look, you’ll be thrilled to find out you can SHOP it right here — everything is under $90!

Pia Mia, 18, took on a Miami Vice vibe for the Spring/Summer 2015 Missguided campaign, where she showed off everything from stylish separates to rompers while posing at The Saguaro Hotel, Salvation Mountain and Joshua Tree in Palm Springs, California — and after taking one look at the campaign we can’t wait to work on our summer wardrobes!

Pia Mia’s Missguided Campaign — SHOP Her Summer Shoot:

The trendy teen may be known for her voice, but her effortless cool sense of style is what always seems to catch our eye — and the Missguided shoot really captures her sense of style.

If you love Pia Mia’s campaign, you’ll be thrilled to find out that you can SHOP a majority of the looks RIGHT NOW — and on the top of our list is her Leaf Print Bandeau Mini Dress. If you’re heading to a hot summer party or have a fun vacation planned, this is the perfect look.

Pia Mia’s Bathing Suit:

The songstress also showed off a slew of swimsuits, (we especially love the ‘Bae Watch’ one!), including a cut out swimsuit. If you’ve been weary of suiting up in a monokini, look no further than the Jolka Swimsuit. From the back, it actually looks like a bikini — but from the front it makes a sizzling statement — and it’s only $40!

Crop tops are back in a big way this season — and we love dressing up the trend with a matching set! Whether you wear high-waisted shorts or a midi skirt a matching moment leads to a perfectly polished summer outfit — and you can SHOP the look Pia rocked right here in a different print.

While these items totally caught our eye, they weren’t the only looks she showed off. From printed separates to matching co-ords, rompers, crop tops and sandals, be sure to check out the rest of her sizzling summer campaign.

Katrina Mitzeliotis