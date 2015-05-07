Michelle Knight Finds Love Two Years After Cleveland Abduction Escape

Courtesy of YouTube

So inspiring! Two years after Michelle Knight escaped the Cleveland house of horrors, where she was trapped for more than ten years, she’s opening up about her new life and how she found love after tragedy.

Don’t you just love a happy ending? After a decade of torture, as she was held in captivity by Ariel Castro, Michelle Knight has finally found her fairytale ending. On the two-year anniversary of Michelle’s escape from her tormenter, she gushed in a new interview about the mystery man who “supports everything that I do.” Aww! Check out the sweet things Michelle had to say!

Michelle Knight Boyfriend — Finds Love 2 Years After Cleveland Abduction Escape

“He’s such an amazing person,” Michelle said of her new love. “He’s sweet-hearted. He’s right there with me all the time and he supports everything that I do.”

Finding such happiness is quite a feat for Michelle. She was only 21 years old in August 2002, when Ariel kidnapped her and imprisoned her in his home with two other abductees: Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry. During their time locked up, Ariel subjected them to severe abuse. The three girls finally made a grand escape on May 6, 2013. And ever since she broke free, Michelle’s never looked back!

“This morning I thought, it’s amazing to wake up and not feel like I’m being tortured,” the 34-year-old told Fox 8 Cleveland on May 6, prior to hosting a charity dinner, celebrating the anniversary of her escape.”I’m looking forward to happiness, a future, a life I never had. And for two years of my life, I was finally able to live.”

The great thing about Michelle? She always finds a way to see the bright side of things! Even to this day, she says she has no regrets about being held captive by Ariel for much of her youth.

“I don’t regret getting in the car. I don’t regret anything because it made me a strong woman,” Michelle writes in her memoir, Finding Me. “Everything is beautiful to me now. I’m free to fly!”

Michelle’s story was just made into a movie, Cleveland Abduction, which premiered May 2 on Lifetime.

