Kylie Jenner Breaks Up With Tyga After Blac Chyna Posts His Texts

Oh no! Kylie Jenner and Tyga are ‘taking a break’ after a heated argument over the nature of his relationship with ex, Blac Chyna! The 17-year-old reality star decided she had enough of the drama, after the rappers’ baby mama claimed that Tyga wanted her back. HollywoodLife.com has the scoop!

So much for young love. Kylie Jenner, 17, and Tyga, 25, have split up after a series of suggestive text messages were released by his ex, Blac Chyna, 26! Not only that, but his baby mama says the rapper has been sending her romantic text messages begging for a reconciliation for months! Now a family source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Kylie has taken matters into her own hands telling him she needs some space. But will it last?

Kylie Jenner & Tyga Split: They Break Up After Blac Chyna Posts His Texts

Ever since Blac posted a text conversation between herself and Tyga in which he tells her he wants to “be a family again” on April 23, there has been trouble in his relationship with Kylie. It got even worse when Blac claimed he has been trying to hook up with her for at least 7 months.

But things got really heated during a Skype conversation after Kylie watched her dad’s interview on April 24. The youngest Jenner, who had been concerned Tyga had been “lying” to her about his relationship with his baby mama, demanded he show her his texts between him and Chyna.

Tyga refused to show Kylie his phone, so she decided that it was best that they take some time to reevaluate their relationship. “They’re on a break!” says the insider. “Kylie put him on punishment. She’s had a rough couple of weeks and has had to grow up really fast! And after seeing her dad’s courageous interview and being with her family, she’s not in the mood for all this drama!”

Hopefully these two kids can work it out. Being young and in love can be difficult especially in the public eye.

Tyga certainly isn’t going to let go of Kylie without a fight. Although Kylie was impressed that Tyga got a new tattoo of Kylie’s name on his arm, she wished he had put a little more thought into its location.

“It shocked her that he actually did that, it’s a very big gesture on his part and she does like it. She thinks it’s in the wrong place though. She would have liked it much, much more if it were drawn over his heart. If he had done that, she would have fallen to her knees,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It sure sounds like Tyga is dedicated to his girl. Hopefully Tyga can continue to prove his love and this “break” will be just a small bump in the road rather than the end of their relationship.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kylie and Tyga can work it out?

— Eric Mitchell