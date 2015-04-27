Ian Somerhalder Married: He Hopes Nina Dobrev Finds Her ‘Love Of A Lifetime’

Splashnews

Bring on the waterworks! Now that Ian is happily married to Nikki Reed, he’s hoping that Nina can follow in his footsteps and find her ‘love of a lifetime’ just like him, HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY. Find out how he feels about his ex Nina moving on!

Ian Somerhalder, 36, is completely head over heels for his new wife Nikki Reed, 26, after tying the knot on April 26. However Nina Dobrev, 26, still holds a special place in Ian’s heart, and he genuinely wants her to “do amazingly well in her life and her relationships,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We know, we’re tearing up too! Find out all the details.

Ian Somerhalder Married: Wants Nina Dobrev To Find Her ‘Love’ Of A Lifetime’

“[Ian] hopes that [Nina] finds the love of a lifetime because he has found his. He looks forward to seeing her do amazingly well in her life and her relationships. He knows he will forever be linked to Nina, but his life is now Nikki and his focus is always on her. He is not going to live in the past and he hopes that Nina doesn’t herself,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Aw. Even though Ian and Nina broke up, they stayed on good terms and there’s still a lot of love there — after all, they dated for three years! However, people change and move on, and every relationship brings you closer to the person you’re meant to be with! Ian has seemingly found the love of his life, and we know that Nina will too.

“What they had was great but people break up, move on and learn from past experiences. He found Nikki and is the happiest he has ever been and is happy to move to this new chapter in his life,” our insider adds. “Let people talk about him and Nina but he isn’t going to stress on it. It’s over in his eyes.”

Luckily for Ian, it seems like Nina is ready for a new chapter in her life as well. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY told you, she turned down an invitation to Ian and Nikki’s wedding because she wants to “move forward” with her life.

“She was invited. She actually thought about going, but in the end Nina decided it would just be too awkward, an insider told us. “She truly does love Ian with all of her heart, but watching him marry Nikki would have just been too painful. She’s now closed two doors in her life and just wants to move forward.” Good for Nina!

— Julianne Ishler, Reporting by Russ Weakland

