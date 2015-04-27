Blac Chyna: Stop Publicly Dissing Kylie Jenner

SplashNews/Getty

Blac Chyna, why are you wasting your time and energy in a social media war with Kylie? It just makes you look mean and desperate for attention. Blac — that’s beneath you!

Blac Chyna, you are a strong, smart woman, and you don’t need to be spending your time blasting your ex Tyga‘s new close friend, Kylie Jenner.

Blac Chyna & Kylie Jenner’s Social Media War Over Tyga

When you posted a selfie on Instagram of yourself wearing giant red lips on April 21, there was no question about who you were dissing: Kylie Jenner.

That’s because Kylie is infamous for her renowned plump pout and she and Tyga have been increasingly public about their very close relationship. Plus, there was a wild and worrisome Twitter trend all that week called the #kyliejennerchallenge, in which people were trying to copy Kylie’s look by dangerously using glasses to suction their lips into gigantic pouts.

Kylie, we hear, was hurt and mortified that you would publicly attack her. “Kylie was shocked and devastated that Blac Chyna would stoop so incredibly low and taunt her like that. She was hurt and felt it was totally uncalled for and unnecessary,” an insider close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

Now, Blac, 26, that may be exactly what you wanted her to feel and maybe you’re getting some satisfaction out of knowing that your shot hit the spot. But that will be a momentary feeling. It’s not going to accomplish anything long-lasting that benefits you — nor will the “texts” that you posted, supposedly from Tyga, saying that he wants to be with you and that he “want[s] to be a family again” and “want[s] to start this friendship” and “want[s] to be positive”.

He may, in fact, have sent those texts to you because he does want a strong friendship with you and he does want to have family time with you. You are both parents to little King Cairo, 2, and he should be the top concern for both of you.

Tyga, 25, should want the three of you to spend time together — it’s good for your son. You two should have a positive friendship. You will be connected forever through your love and concern for King Cairo, as you both raise him.

But that’s all the more reason not to start a war with Kylie Jenner, 17. Tyga cares for Kylie, and your potshots will only make him more protective of and attached to her. You will only push him more into Kylie’s arms.

After your Instagram, he ran out and got her name tattooed on his arm, and he made sure that there were plenty of photos circulating of it on social media. He wanted to make it very clear that he was supporting Kylie in the feud you’ve been trying to start.

Previous to your new Kylie digs, Tyga was hoping to set up a meeting between you and Kylie, so that you two could get to know each other and hopefully become friends. That would have been so helpful for him and for King Cairo.

Now, Kylie wants nothing to do with meeting you. “Before [Blac] posted that mean picture making fun of Kylie’s lips, Kylie was down to meet her and put the BS behind,” a source close to Kylie told HollywoodLife.com. “But now that she’s disrespected her in such a degrading way, Kyliewon’t have anything to do with her.”

Now, Kylie just thinks you’re “sad”.

Blac — this situation isn’t advantageous to anyone, especially you. You are the one coming off as bitter and mean-spirited — not clever or funny. This behavior doesn’t do you justice. You’re a smart entrepreneur who launched your own online clothing boutique, 88 FIN, and you have a branded eyelash collection. You just opened up your Lashed Bar in Encino, California. These are terrific ventures that show how hardworking and creative you are.

Feuding with Kylie Jenner undermines your power as a strong woman with a fabulous future ahead of you. So how about you stop your antics, apologize to Kylie and work on having a positive relationship with her and Tyga? It will only benefit you in the long run — but more importantly, it’ll be a blessing for your sweet little boy.

— Bonnie Fuller

