Lori Loughlin: Elizabeth Olsen Should Play Michelle In ‘Fuller House’

Uh oh. Former ‘Full House’ star Lori Loughlin is dissing Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen again! This time, she’s suggesting their younger sister, Elizabeth Olsen, takes over the role of Michelle Tanner for the Netflix spinoff, ‘Fuller House.’ Watch the video here!

It’s still unclear if Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen will return for Netflix’s Full House reboot, Fuller House, but Lori Loughlin was quick to offer up a suggestion in the instance that they decide not to come back. Brace yourselves — Lori just threw some major shade at her former co-stars.

Elizabeth Olsen In ‘Fuller House’? — Lori Loughlin Suggests She Plays Michelle

When asked who should play Michelle if Mary-Kate and Ashley don’t return, Lori, 50, told Us Weekly, “I couldn’t pick anyone — maybe their younger sister [Elizabeth Olsen]! That would be fun right? She would take over the role.” She added that it would work because, “[The Olsens] are all beautiful. They have good genes!”

She’s certainly right about them all being beautiful, but we don’t want to see anyone other than the Olsen twins playing Michelle Tanner! You got it, dude?

Lori Loughlin Disses Olsen Twins: ‘Full House’ Reunion Doesn’t Need Both

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Lori has snubbed the twins. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, during an interview on Access Hollywood April 21, Lori said the show only needs one twin to have Michelle in the series.

“It doesn’t matter how much money they get paid. They don’t care,” Lori said, when brushing off questions about the Olsens’ involvement.

And when host Kit Hoover pointed out, “You only need one of them,” Lori was quick to excitedly agree. “You only need one of them. She’s right! You only need one.”

Ouch!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Should Elizabeth Olsen play Michelle Tanner in Fuller House (if the Olsen twins don’t participate)? Vote in our poll and tell us how you feel!

