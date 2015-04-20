Nick Cannon Reveals Mariah Carey Will Always Be ‘The Love Of My Life’

Getty

Whoa! Nick Cannon has admitted that Mariah Carey is still ‘the love of my life.’ The America’s Got Talent host, who reunited with his ex for the sake of their kids on Easter, was quizzed about his relationship with the singer in a new interview with Meredith Vieira.

It appears that Nick Cannon, 34, and Mariah Carey, 46, may still have a chance. Well, at least if this interview is anything to go by. Nick sat down with Meredith Vieira for an all-new episode of her chat show, on April 20, and admitted that his former wife will always be the love of his life. Could this mean they have a future?

Nick Cannon Loves Mariah Carey: He Reveals Feelings On ‘The Meredith Vieira Show’

“It’s one of those things, I’m a hopeless romantic too,” Nick told the host on The Meredith Vieira Show. “Through this learning process, you never say never. To me one thing I know, that will always be the love of my life, always be my family and that’s never going to change.”

Rumors in the press of an ugly split between Nick and Mariah have circulated since the divorce, but Nick insists that a lot of what has been written simply isn’t true.

“It’s extremely disappointing when you see that people just want to perpetuate negativity when there is no negativity even involved,” he said.

“You kind of get to that place where, I’ve always been the most open and honest person but I understand kind of playing it close to the vest because when you start to feed into it and there are so many false items and people just want to speculate then you don’t want to say anything at all.”

Nick admits that all the rumors about his relationship with Mariah means he has joined his ex-wife in the belief they should keep personal matters private.

“That’s one thing I actually admire Mariah because she is professional,” Nick added. “You ain’t going to get nothing out of her. I was like you know what, I’m learning. I’m learning.”

Nick Cannon: Concentrating On Family And Work

Despite his love for Mariah, Nick has been spied getting cosy with model Jessica White, 30. The two were spotted grocery shopping in NJ on March 14, according to Page Six.

However, in an interview with Extra on March 16, Nick denied he was dating and clearly didn’t want to address his relationship with Jessica.

“I’m not dating anyone . . . I don’t have time . . .” he said. “I’m trying to focus on being the best father I can possibly be, and business, we have so many things, from the book to my philanthropic efforts to all the shows and movies I’m producing.”

