Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: She’s Considering Getting Back With Him For One Reason

NO. WAY. We never thought we’d see the day, but HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on the one reason why Selena Gomez is actually thinking about getting back with her ex, Justin Bieber!

Our jaws have dropped! After their highly public and incredibly emotional split, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the one reason why Selena Gomez, 22, is considering getting back with her ex, Justin Bieber, 21. Wait, what does Selena’s current boyfriend, Zedd, 25, think all about this?

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Working Together On A Song?

Believe it or not, the reason why Selena is willing to get back with Justin…is to join him in the studio on a brand new song!

After how these two broke-up in 2014, we never expected Justin and Selena to ever be in the same room together, but now sources tell HollywoodLife.com that Selena has had a change of heart — and is now interested in collaborating with Biebs on a new track.

“Selena says she and Justin are on much better terms now and that she would even consider collaborating with him on a possible song, but only if she got the okay from Zedd,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com.

Wow! It was incredible to see former buds Justin and Zedd fix their fractured friendship, thanks to the help of Skrillex. Now, to hear Selena might be willing step in the studio with Justin after what happened between them is mind-blowing! What’s even more amazing is that this whole thing is Justin’s idea!

“Justin’s the one who brought up the collaboration with her. It was right before Coachella that he reached out to her about it. She was pleasantly surprised,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. However, if Selena spending time with her ex makes Zedd feel uncomfortable at all, she wants him to know that she won’t do it.

“She won’t do it if Zedd doesn’t approve. Right now her number priority is her relationship with him,” the insider added.

Justin Bieber: He Invited Selena Gomez To Coachella

When Justin reached out to Selena, it wasn’t just to talk shop and propose working together. He actually wanted invite her to join him at Coachella! “Selena said that Justin reached out to her in Atlanta and congratulated her on almost wrapping production. He told her she should come join them at Coachella. It was his way of breaking the ice,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

What do you think about Justin & Selena possibly working on a song together, HollywoodLifers?

— Jason Brow, Sandra Clark reporting