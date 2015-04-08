courtesy of twitter

Taylor Swift has gone from curly-haired country artist to world-renowned pop star in a decade and we’ve been with her every step of the way — have you?! Are you a full-fledged Swiftie? Take our quiz and find out!

If you are a true Taylor Swift, 25, fan, you would have already known that the lyric in”Blank Space” is NOT “Starbucks lovers” — Duhhhh! Ok fine, we thought it was “Starbucks lovers” too. But, that slip up aside, how well do you think you would score on a quiz all about Taylor’s lyrics throughout the years? There’s only one way to find out — click in and take our quiz!

Taylor Swift Lyrics Quiz

HollywoodLifers, let us know how you did in the comments below and share the quiz with your friends! Can they score better than you?!

— Shira Benozilio

Follow @ShiraBezo

JavaScript is required to load the comments.