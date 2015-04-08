FameFlyNet

It’s been five years since little Louis entered Sandra’s life. Now, a new report claims the Oscar winner is set to bring another little one into her home. How exciting!

Sandra Bullock, 50, is already the proud mommy to one precious little boy, Louis, 5, but has the time come for him to become a big brother? A new report is stating that the Hollywood sweetheart is in the midst of finalizing her second adoption.

Sandra Bullock Adopting Second Child? — Report

Sandra had such a wonderful experience with adopting her son Louis in 2010, that now she is going through the process all over again with a second child, according to a new report.

“She’s set to publicly debut her new child in the coming weeks,” a source revealed to In Touch. “She went through the same adoption agency because she had such a good experience with them and didn’t try to fast-track things the second time around, either.”

The source adds, “She wanted a bi-racial child” and revealed that the baby will be from New Orleans just like Louis. “It’s their safe haven from Hollywood. She loves the energy of New Orleans and loves the people there, that’s why she wanted her next child from there, too.”

Sandra Is Leaving The Baby’s Gender Up To Chance

The outlet reports that Sandra isn’t picky when it comes to the baby’s gender and is leaving it up to chance. “She’d previously told friend she’d love a girl, but she’s had a blast raising a son,” claims the source.

So, how does Louis feel about becoming a big brother? “He’s constantly around kids younger than he is, so Louis is ready,” the source told In Touch.

If the report is true, we couldn’t be happier for Sandra and little Louis!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Sandra’s rep for comment.

— Brittany King

