‘The Vampire Diaries’: Why The Show Should End When Nina Dobrev Leaves

Following Nina Dobrev’s shocking announcement that she’ll be leaving the CW series at the end of its current season, I was left stunned. I thought, ‘How can the show go on without its star?’ Well, I’ve come to the conclusion that it can’t. In my opinion, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ should end.

The CW may have renewed The Vampire Diaries for season 7 months ago, but now that Nina Dobrev has announced that she’s leaving at the end of the current season, I think the network should reevaluate their decision. Not only are they losing the heart of the show, but many fans — including myself — will stop watching the series without its star. Find out other reasons why I think TVD should end when Nina leaves.

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Ending? — Why CW Should Cancel It When Nina Dobrev Leaves

Let’s face it — The Vampire Diaries has always been about a love triangle. Whether Elena (Nina) is dating Stefan (Paul Wesley) or Damon (Ian Somerhalder), the series has always been about the love between these three characters. But without Nina, there is no love triangle. Unless Stefan and Damon want to get involved in some sort of incestuous relationship, then this triangle is finito.

Even worse, Nina has always been the heart of the show. She has endlessly shown compassion and rooted for her brother Jeremy (Steven R. McQueen), her friends — Bonnie (Kat Graham), Caroline (Candice Accola), Alaric (Matthew Davis), and Matt (Zach Roerig), and her boyfriends — Stefan and Damon. Without her, a central piece of the puzzle will be missing. Do we really want that for a show we used to and are desperately trying to still love? I certainly don’t.

Dear CW, Don’t Do What You Did With ‘One Tree Hill’

Furthermore, One Tree Hill lost two main characters in the middle of its run and while the show still continued, the quality of the series suffered. Personally, I’m still not over the fact that Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Peyton (Hilary Burton) left at the end of season six. The show was never the same. And in my opinion, The Vampire Diaries will never be the same without Nina Dobrev. The CW should definitely end the series and go out on a high note — with its main cast still intact.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Should The Vampire Diaries go on without Nina Dobrev? Vote in our poll and tell us how you feel!

— Chris Rogers

