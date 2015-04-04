Miley Cyrus Gets Naked In Bathtub With Nude Justin Bieber — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Rub-a-dub-dub, Justin Bieber’s in the tub! And he’s got a special bathing companion: Miley Cyrus! Miley posted a shocking pic of herself and JB hanging out together, wearing nothing but bubbles. See it here!

Miley Cyrus, 22, and Justin Bieber, 21, have always been pals. But are they close enough to take a bath together?! Miley seems to think so. The outrageous pop star Instagrammed a super scandalous photo of herself and the Biebs getting squeaky clean together, while wearing no clothes!

Miley Cyrus & Justin Bieber Nude In Bathtub — She Posts Racy Photo

Miley is the queen of posting, well, strange things on her Instagram page — but these last few posts just might take the cake as her most weird ones yet!

First, she tried to trick us with the Photoshopped masterpiece above (which has since been deleted), showing her and fellow teen idol Justin getting naked together in a bathtub. Didn’t you think it was real for a second? Us, too.

Miley seems to have major #BieberFever because she posted ANOTHER pic with the Biebs in it. She superimposed a childhood photo of herself, making it appear as if she’s riding Justin’s back in a pool. Huh?

While the above posts suggest she’s cool with JB, Miley also uploaded a manipulated photo from Justin’s Calvin Klein ad campaign — where she photoshopped boobs on him! Feels like a major dig. So. What. Is. Going. On?!

Miley’s weird posts with Justin aren’t the first time the two stars have been linked. Back in January, a report surfaced claiming Justin had actually hooked up with Miley.

HollywoodLife.com cleared up the rumor at the time. A source explained EXCLUSIVELY, “Miley does not see Justin that way, they’re just friends, they’re like family, but she’s happy that Selena [Gomez] is threatened– anything she can do to get to her.”

So maybe this onslaught of InstaBieber is just Miley taking another stab at making Selena jealous?

HollywoodLifers — how do YOU feel about Miley’s recent ‘grams?

— Evan Real

