Taylor Swift’s Encouraging Camila Cabello To Quit Fifth Harmony

Harmonizers, you’re on notice! Taylor has been whispering to Camila that she should leave Fifth Harmony to pursue a different direction with her talent, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. Is Camila considering leaving the group? Find out all the details here!

Could Fifth Harmony become Fourth Harmony? Taylor Swift, 25, is imparting her wisdom onto her Fifth Harmony BFF, Camila Cabello, 18, by trying to get her to realize the “amazing solo career ahead of her,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Find out all the details here!

“Time and time again, Taylor has brought to Camila’s attention that she has an amazing solo career ahead of her. It’s gotten to the point where she keeps trying to convince Camila to do a solo album,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Whoa — this is super shocking, especially since Fifth Harmony has been hotter than ever lately! Taylor and Camila are super tight, but is she considering listening to her seasoned-industry friend and leaving the other four girls behind? Take a sigh of relief!

“She respects Taylor‘s thoughts and is always very cordial, but Camila doesn’t want to really think about that as she loves being with the other girls of Fifth Harmony,” our insider continued.

Despite Taylor’s phenomenal success, she is a solo act and might not fully understand Camila’s creativity and sisterly bond with the girls.

Camila Cabello Fears Telling Taylor Swift The Truth

Camila, along with her band mates Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane Hansen and Lauren Jauregui, formed as Fifth Harmony on The X Factor in 2012 — they finished as third place finalists under Simon Cowell‘s guidance. HollywoodLife.com previously reported that the ladies covered One Direction‘s “They Don’t Know About Us” – and by coincidence 1D recently saw member Zayn Malik leave.

For Camila, leaving the girls is something that doesn’t sit well with her. So right now, she’s taking Taylor’s advice and shaking it off.

Still, Camila is listening to Taylor out of respect and doesn’t want to damage their friendship by telling her that she’s not making a swift exit now that her group’s career is on the rise, the source added.

“It’s like walking on broken glass, she loves being friends with Taylor, so she is definitely making it look to Taylor that she is considering it even though it isn’t going to happen,” the insider said, adding, “She loves the Fifth Harmony experience way to much!”

What do you think HollywoodLifers, should Camila leave Fifth Harmony?

— Charlie Carballo

