AJ Lee: Superstar WWE Diva Retires

AJ has decided to leave the WWE after six years as a Diva. The WWE announced the news of AJ’s retirement on April 3. We wish her the best!

Well, this is a bummer. AJ Lee, 28, a superstar female wrestler for the WWE, has decided to retire. AJ was the winner of three WWE Divas championships during her reign and had just wrestled at WrestleMania 31 on March 29.

AJ Lee Retires From The WWE

The WWE released the following statement about AJ’s retirement: “AJ Lee (April Mendez) has decided to retire from in-ring competition with WWE. We wish AJ the very best.”

AJ joined the WWE in 2009 and won the WWE Divas Championship three times. Her first win was the longest in the title’s history — 295 days! She was also Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Woman of the Year for three consecutive years.

AJ suffered a neck injury in Aug. 2014 and took some time to heal. She returned to the ring on March 2, 2015 by helping out her former foe Paige at WWE Raw. AJ and Paige teamed up to take down The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31 on March 29.

AJ married former WWE wrestler CM Punk in 2014, who had a troubled history with the wrestling organization.

The wrestler revealed in a podcast in Nov. 2014 that he had been let go on his wedding day. He went on to blast the WWE organization.

“WWE doesn’t do anything to protect the wrestlers, they do things to protect themselves,” he said in the interview. “They don’t let everybody know that they’re doing all these fantastic things for concussions for ‘the boys.’”

AJ has yet to make an official statement regarding her retirement. Could her hubby have had something to do with her decision? Time will tell!

