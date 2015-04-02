Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs: How He Asked Her Parents For Their Blessing

How sweet! Before Rob popped the big question to FKA, he went to her parents to make sure he had their permission to marry their sweet daughter, HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY. Get all the details here!

Robert Pattinson, 28, is such a traditional gentleman! He proposed to girlfriend FKA Twigs, 27, after only five months of dating, but he had one important meeting to hold with two special people in FKA’s life. HollywoodLife.com found out EXCLUSIVELY that Rob went to FKA’s parents for their “blessings” before he got down on one knee, and we’ve got the scoop on the memorable meeting!

Robert Pattinson’s Engagement To FKA Twigs — Asked Her Parents Permission To Marry

“Rob asked Tahliah’s mom and stepdad for their blessings before he proposed,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They, of course, were thrilled beyond belief. He is quite traditional this way, and when it comes to something like marriage, he takes it very seriously.”

Aw! Rob definitely wanted to make sure everything was perfect before he proposed. Going to FKA’s parents for their blessings must have been so nerve-wracking, but when you love someone, you’re willing to do anything and everything for them!

Plus, how could anyone say no to Rob? All in all, both sides of the family are overjoyed with the big wedding news.

“Rob’s parents and Tahliah’s parents met over the holidays and got along fabulously. Everyone is excited, especially Rob’s sisters, Lizzy and Victoria. Rob says they both think that he and Tahliah are a match made in heaven,” our source continued.

For all you Robsten shippers still out there, it truly is over. HollywoodLife.com learned that Rob didn’t even give his former love the heads up before the engagement news debuted everywhere.

“Kristen was not told — he didn’t reach out to her and tell her,” a source told us. “That ship has sailed. He doesn’t talk to her — they have two completely different lives. She is not a part of his day at all. FKA is his life now.”

Well, if we’re being honest, Kristen and Rob haven’t exactly been friends since Twilight ended in 2012. Let’s not forget, these two didn’t even make a point to just say a simple “hi” to each other at the Hollywood Film Awards in Nov. 2014. Rob and Kristen may have lived happily ever after onscreen, Rob’s lady love off camera is undoubtedly FKA.

— Written by Avery Thompson, Reporting by Sandra Clark