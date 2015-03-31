Leah Remini & Lisa Marie Presley Diss Scientology After ‘Brave’ HBO Documentary

SplashNews/Image Courtesy of HBO

After famously leaving the Church of Scientology, Leah Remini and Lisa Marie Presley are praising Alex Gibney’s hard-hitting expose about the controversial religion. Find out what the stars had to say in favor of the revealing documentary!

While Scientology still has the support of two of its most famous members — Tom Cruise, 52, and John Travolta, 61 — a growing number of former celebrity backers, including Leah Remini, 44, and Lisa Marie Presley, 47, made the bold decision to leave the Church. But the ladies and their fellow dissenters received support of their own with the March 29 airing of HBO’s Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, a shocking expose about the Church, which both Leah and Lisa have publicly praised on Twitter.

Leah Remini & Lisa Marie Presley Praise Documentary Dissing Scientology

“Thank you to the brave who did something about it,” the King Of Queens actress, who famously left Scientology in 2013 when her daughter turned the proper age to be inducted, tweeted. “And to those who didn’t have a voice, you do now.”

Lisa, meanwhile, was a bit more cryptic in her support of Alex Gibney’s documentary, tweeting, “Sometimes… The S##t hitting the fan is a damn nice sound ;).”

Going Clear features interviews by Leah, Lisa and screenwriter/director Paul Haggis, who also left the Church. The film alleges that members who leave are tortured in prison-style camps, where they’re forced to do 30 hours of hard labor while being shut off from their family members. Claims are also made that Scientology heads secretly taped secrets revealed by John Travolta during auditing sessions, and are using them to blackmail the actor not to leave the cult religion. Tom Cruise’s failed relationship with Nicole Kidman, 47, is also touched upon, with allegations that the Church tapped the actress’ phone while she was married to the action star.

For its part, the Church has vehemently denied the claims made in Going Clear. “The Church has documented evidence that those featured in Gibney’s film regurgitating their stale, discredited allegations are admitted perjurers, admitted liars and professional anti-Scientologists whose living depends on the filing of false claims. All have been gone so long from the Church they know nothing of it today. Yet Gibney and HBO stonewalled more than a dozed requests by the Church to offer relevant information about them, with more than 25 individuals with first-hand information eager to speak. To this day, neither HBO nor Gibney can deny that they have yet to present the Church with a single allegation from the film so the Church may have an opportunity to respond. The Church never sought special treatment, only fair treatment,” it said in a statement.

While Leah has been publicly shunned by other famous Scientology believers, specifically, Kirstie Alley, 64, she’s taken the criticism in stride and has done her best to move on from her past identification with the religion.

In 2014, the hilarious actress and her family starred on the TLC reality show Leah Remini: It’s All Relative, which gave viewers a raw, unscripted look inside her day-to-day life as a mother and wife. The show has been renewed for a second season and is expected to premiere this summer!

— Alyssa Norwin