Directioners, instead of being super sad about Zayn Malik leaving One Direction, how about we celebrate his Top 5 Best Performances with them? Click inside to WATCH!

Zayn Malik, 22, might be out of One Direction for now, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t made his mark on the group, the music, and, of course, the fans. In honor of five incredible years as a part of one of the biggest boy bands in music history, HollywoodLife.com has compiled five of Zayn’s best performances. Get the tissues ready!

Zayn Malik’s Best Performances With One Direction

As someone who has experienced multiple boyband break ups in her life — N’SYNC, Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, Jonas Brothers, and even New Kids On The Block — I can sympathize with you, Directioners. Yes, this sucks, and no, it’s never going to be the same again.

However, that doesn’t mean we have to mourn forever. Instead, why not celebrate Zayn’s best moments with One Direction? I think it’s time for us to turn out attention to the good memories, the amazing performances, and how it’s shaped your lives for the better.

With that, I present you with five of Zayn’s best performances ever with One Direction — in no particular order, because how could anyone ever rate one above another?

‘One Thing’ — Acoustic

Wasn’t 2011 an amazing year for One Direction and their growing fan base? Back then, the group gave this incredible acoustic performance of their hit, “One Thing,” and Zayn absolutely slayed his solo a the 2:30 mark. His magical voice somehow transcends through the chorus and over all of the other guys voices. It’s kind of like a religious experience, no?

‘Rock Me’ — Live In Australia

This song was one of the best off of 1D’s Take Me Home album, and experiencing live was always so much fun. It was such a mature sound for the guys, especially after their first album, and when Zayn rips at the 5:25 mark you can hear the squeals echoing through the venue. His voice just kind of does that to people.

‘What Makes You Beautiful’ — Acoustic

Hearing One Direction sing live was always a treat, but their voices and the way they harmonized together always showed better during acoustic performances. That’s what makes this live version of “What Makes You Beautiful” so special, especially at the 2:51 mark when Zayn’s voice completely takes over your senses.

‘You & I’ — Live

If “You & I” isn’t one of your favorite 1D ballads, you’re basically doing everything in life wrong. Just kidding, maybe. Not only is this one of their romantic songs in existence, but when Zayn hits that high note at the 3:10 mark? Nothing else in the world matters. Seriously. As an added bonus, Zayn’s voice takes over again at the 3:43 mark. Swoon.

‘More Than This’ — Live

Speaking of incredible One Direction ballads, how could anyone not love “More Than This”? This performance of the song in particular is really special because of the rare intimate setting. When we see 1D performing live it’s usually in front of tens of thousands of screaming girls, but this is only a handful of fans who were lucky enough to experience this romantic setting. Plus, they got to hear Zayn give his all at the 3:07 mark. I’m still not sure how the crowd didn’t all pass out at that moment.

— Lauren Cox

