‘The Fosters’ Finale: Jake T. Austin Confirms Series Exit — Is Jesus Dead?

Oh no! After the nail biting season two finale of ‘The Fosters,’ audiences were left wondering whether one character would make it out alive. Sadly, it’s looking like that might be a big fat nope!

This is heartbreaking! On the Mar. 23 season finale of The Fosters, Jesus (Jake T. Austin), his twin sister Mariana (Cierra Ramirez), and their pregnant birth mother Ana (Alexandra Barretto) were in a terrifying car accident. While viewers were left hanging as to just how bad the crash was, it seems that there was at least one fatality, as Jake has confirmed he is leaving the series.

‘The Fosters’: Jake T. Austin Leaving Series

Why, Fosters, why?

Even though the ambulance had not yet arrived when The Fosters wrapped its second season, it’s looking more and more like the car accident was deadly. Immediately following the finale, Jake took to Twitter to express his gratitude for his time on the show, seeming pretty resolute in the fact that he would not be returning to the series.

“I’m honored to have been a part of such a groundbreaking series, but I personally want to let you know that my time on the show….” Jake wrote on Twitter. “has come to an end. Thank you for letting me be a part of your family, it’s been a pleasure. -JTA,” he added in a second Tweet.

While we don’t know for sure that the accident will have killed Jesus, it is clear that he will not be around when the series returns for its third season. Along with confirmation from Jake, Bradley Bredeweg, one of the series’ co creators, also verified his exit. “All of us at #TheFosters wish Jake the very best. But we are still a family,” Bradley wrote on Twitter.

However, because it’s The Fosters, we don’t know for certain what will lead to Jake’s exit. Bradley echoed that sentiment, adding that “not everything is what it seems on The Fosters.” Well, after two seasons, we certainly know that’s true!

What do you think, is Jesus dead or is Jake exiting the series for another reason? Are you sad to see him go?

— Casey Mink

Follow @Casey_Mink