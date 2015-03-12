‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Shows Off Huge 34D Breast Implants

Hello, hot stuff! ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star GG showed off her new 34D breast implants and amazing body in a smoking hot beach pic — see it here!

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi majorly just turned up the heat in new bikini pics! The 33-year-old reality star debuted her massive breast implants in a sexy swimwear photo shoot, and she’s not shy at all about showing off her hot new boob job!

Seriously, GG is too hot to handle! After getting breast implants and laser liposuction, the Shahs of Sunset star took to her Instgram to share a pic of herself in a very low cut halter bikini, putting her new cleavage on full display!

She posted another pic in a black leotard which gave us a peak at her side boob. Clearly, that’s what she desperately wanted us all to see, as she captioned the pic, “Side boooooob!”

GG recently revealed the reason for undergoing plastic surgery to Life & Style mag. It has everything to do with her continuous battle of rheumatoid arthritis.

“Because of my condition, my weight fluctuated so much and it made my boobs saggy,’ she told the mag. ‘I used to be a 34B and now I’m a 34D! I love that I have sideboob now.”

“I was holding a lot of weight in my back and my sides. So I got lipo laser,” GG continued. “The doctor took out every ounce of fat that he could… and he put it in my hips and my booty.”

We love that GG is so proud and happy with her new body, and isn’t shy to talk about her surgery — that’s some major confidence!

