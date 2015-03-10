Courtesy of ABC

Chris Soules claims he is so in love with his new fiancée Whitney Bischoff but could there be something he’s hiding? A body language expert revealed to HollywoodLife.com that choosing Whitney was ‘clearly not where his heart was’!

Yikes — was Chris Soules pressured by his family into picking Whitney Bishoff on The Bachelor?! After watching the finale, Dr. Lillian Glass is convinced that “there is no passion on Chris’ part” and he is definitely more in love with runner-up, Becca Tilley! You won’t believe what else Dr. Glass spilled about Chris & Whitney’s doomed relationship!

‘The Bachelor’: Chris Soules Loves Becca Tilley More Than Whitney

“She was the one kissing him all over him when he proposed. She was aggressive with the kisses which he stood back and didn’t react to much. The pressures of his emotions and his family’s influence allowed him to make the practical decision with Whitney but it is clearly not where his heart was,” Dr Lillian Glass explained to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“You could really see how passionate he was towards Becca on After The Final Rose and he fully embraced her and held on to her. If he was clearly in love with Whitney he would have hung on to Becca for so long. When interviewed on GMA the next morning, Whitney leans into him but he does not reciprocate. She nods at him admiringly when he speaks but he doesn’t do the same. There was no touching one another during the interview which was disturbing to see from a newly engaged couple,” Dr. Glass went on.

Whitney Is Not Really Excited To Move To Arlington

Dr. Glass also thinks Whitney is faking it when she says she’s excited to move to Iowa with Chris.

“In listening between the lines, Whitney has only been to Arlington on the farm a few times and looked down when she said it would be a change, indicating she is not that crazy about the move. When she said she was really excited about it she shrugged one of her shoulders which shows her ambivalence. She loves Chris but not the isolation of the farm life,” she explained.

“When asked what it was about Whitney that attracted him, Chris was at a loss for words and rubbed his hands and looked down. Those body language tells are not very encouraging as far as a relationship is concerned. As he talks about her he doesn’t even look at her as he recites her good qualities. Instead he looks down. What else is disturbing is she doesn’t smile as he says positive things about her. Usually when you are really into the person that says nice things about you, you smile when they speak about you.”

Chris Was Influenced By His Parents To Pick Whitney

Another detail that Dr. Glass was concerned about was Chris’s family’s influence.

She said, “He talks of his family’s influence in his decision and he doesn’t smile about it and shows no vocal emotion which means he may resent their decision deep down. He doest look at her when she speaks and that is disturbing.”

“Bottom line it is all very disturbing and watching them on GMA is even more disturbing. She must feel that his heart isn’t in it and that he chose her because of his family’s influence. There is no passion there on his part.”

Wow — HollywoodLifers, do you agree? Do you think Chris really wanted to pick Becca? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

— Shira Benozilio

