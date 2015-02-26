Chris Brown & Karrueche Tran: Why She’s Better For Him Than Rihanna

getty

Chris Brown knows Karrueche Tran is the one for him — a source close to Chris told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he considers Karrueche a WAY better fit for him than Rihanna ever was. Find out why!

Karrueche Tran “is like superwoman” to Chris Brown, our source spilled. Wow — it sounds like Chris knows this is the real deal! He thinks the world of her and it’s SO adorable! See which iconic women Chris compares Karrueche to in terms of her sex game, class and elegance.

Karrueche Tran: Chris Brown Love — Why She’s Better Than Rihanna

“Karrueche is way different from Rihanna. The two don’t even compare. Karrueche is like superwoman to Chris. She can do just about anything,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She cooks like Martha Stewart. She’s funny like MoNique. Her sex game is something straight out of Lil Kim’s Hard Core album. She’s ambitious and about her money like Oprah. But most importantly, she’s an elegant, classy and very intelligent woman like Michelle Obama,” our source continued.

“Chris may only be 25, but he’s smart enough to know that he will never find a woman like this – ever. He’s got the only one ever made.”

Chris Brown: How He Learned To Only Have Sex With Karrueche

We know it’s been a long road to get here for Chris — monogamy hasn’t always been easy for him.

“Being monogamous was a serious issue for Chris in the past and he still struggles with it now. However, it has become much easier for him to love Karrueche now and only have sex with her,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Chris doesn’t want to live that playboy life anymore. It didn’t serve him any good then and it sure as hell won’t now. He’s content with having one woman in his life and that’s Karrueche,” our source adds.

— Shira Benozilio Reporting By: Eric Mitchell

