Rumors swirled on Feb. 24 that Jamie was quitting the ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ franchise because his wife, Amelia, didn’t approve. Thankfully that’s not the case, but fans are still eager to learn more about Christian Grey’s real-life main squeeze. Here’s what we know.

Although Jamie Dornan is NOT quitting Fifty Shades of Grey (phew!) his wife of two years, Amelia Warner, is reportedly uncomfortable with his raunchy sex scenes with Dakota Johnson in the film, according to Australian magazine NW — not that we would blame her! Let’s take some time to get to know Amelia so we can better understand where she’s coming from.

Who Is Amelia Warner? — 5 Things To Know About Jamie Dornan’s Wife

1. Amelia is an English actress who has starred in such films as Mansfield Park, The Echo, Æon Flux and Quills. Her most recent work was in the 2012 short film The Other Side. She also starred in the 2000 BBC adaptation of Lorna Doone.

2. Amelia is also a popular musician who performs under the name Slow Moving Millie. Who knew?! Her first studio album, Renditions, was released in December 2011. She has released two singles, “Beasts” and a cover version of The Smiths’ 1984 song “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want.”

3. Amelia dated Colin Farrell from July to November 2001, and although the pair were rumored to be married, she told The Sun in December 2011 that the marriage was never official: “We had a ceremony on a beach in Tahiti that was by no means legal and we knew it wasn’t… It was just a thing we did on holiday.”

4. Amelia met Jamie in 2012 and they were engaged by the end of the year! Talk about a whirlwind romance!

5. The two share a little girl named Dulcie, who was born in late November 2013.

Jamie Dornan’s Wife Hasn’t Seen ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Jamie recently confessed to the Evening Standard that Amelia “hasn’t seen the film and I don’t think she will, to be honest, I’d understand if she didn’t want to.”

“I think there’s some stuff where my family and friends will never have seen that side of me before,” he continued. “But it wasn’t enough to make me not want to do it.”

