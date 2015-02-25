Jamie Dornan: Real Reason He May Leave ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ — Not Wife

Getty

Even though Jamie’s rep denied he’s leaving ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ before the sequels start filming, there’s still a chance he might not sign on for future installments, according to a HollywoodLife.com insider. And the decision has nothing to do with his wife’s feelings, as a previous report claimed.

Jamie Dornan Leaving ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’: Why He May Really Quit Franchise

“Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. This rumor about Jamie leaving the franchise was started by the studio to see how fans would react. Let’s face it, the movie made so much money that they want to do a sequel. The problem is the obvious, fans didn’t like Jamie and Jamie and Dakota don’t like each other. The second weekend dropped in the box office so much that the studio is scared the fans have seen enough. Many decisions need to be made, but Jamie isn’t safe to return — that is just a fact,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Reviews were very mixed after the release of Fifty Shades Of Grey on Feb. 14. Our own Senior Entertainment Editor, Emily Longeretta, even said the two main characters lacked chemistry. We can’t imagine the studio would want to continue with two character who lack that spark of passion. After all, this movie franchise is all about sex.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the rumors first started when Australian magazine NW reported that Jamie’s wife was uncomfortable with the sex scenes he filmed with co-star Dakota Johnson.

Jamie’s rep then denied that he’s been asked to leave the franchise. Specifically, the rep said the studio hasn’t even announced a sequel yet.

“All press reports are pure conjecture as the studio has not committed to a sequel as yet,” a rep told E News.

A sequel might not have been announced yet, but the studio is definitely serious about moving forward with the franchise. Unfortunately, Jamie may not be asked back.

— Chris Rogers, Reporting by Russ Weakland

