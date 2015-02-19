Getty

Kanye couldn’t wait to debut his clothing line, ‘Yeezy Season 1’ with Adidas during NYFW Feb. 12 but his peers in the fashion world weren’t impressed with his skin tight and see-thru creations. In fact, a well known fashion publicist, Kelly Cutrone said he should stick to rapping!

Kanye West may fly off the handle when he hears the latest opinions on his clothing line. The rapper made his big splash in the fashion world during New York Fashion Week and he even had his sister-in-law, Kylie Jenner model some of the clothes in his show. But even though Vogue‘s Anna Wintour turned up at the A-list event, several big names in the fashion world slammed him publicly after his show.

Kanye West Dissed By Fashion Big Wigs: ‘He’s A Joke’

The 37-year-old barely cracked a smile as he strutted down his catwalk in between a sea of his models during his Feb. 12 fashion show but perhaps it was because of the bad feedback he got!

“I’m not into his fashion thing,” Kelly Cutrone told People. “I think he’s fine as a rapper. I think he’s a joke as a fashion designer. I just think that you should stay focused at what you’re good at. Just because you’re a good rapper doesn’t mean you’re going to be a good fashion designer.”

Fern Mallis, the woman who created New York Fashion Week attended his show and them totally slammed him: “I’m kind of over Kanye. I mean, I’m not a fan of his music, and the attitude and the agenda is not my style.”

Ouch! We bet Kanye is absolutely furious!

One person who was there who couldn’t have been more supportive was his wife, Kim Kardashian. She was even wearing one of his outfits!

Kanye Wears Same Sweatshirt 4 Times In 2 Weeks

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed fashion guru has been wearing the same sweatshirt over and over while in NYC. Did he not pack enough outfits?

But if Kanye’s fans love it then we have to too!

— Chloe Melas

