Taylor Kinney gave Lady Gaga his heart on Valentine’s Day, and she said ‘YES!’ The actor and singer became engaged on the most romantic day of the year, when he proposed to her with a massive diamond ring. See it here!

We can see why Lady Gaga, 28, said “yes” to Taylor Kinney, 33, after he proposed on Valentine’s Day. The Chicago Fire hunk presented the “Bad Romance” singer with a heart-shaped diamond ring, which she showed off for the first time on Feb. 16.

“He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!” Lady Gaga exclaimed on Instagram Feb. 16, alongside the ring pic seen above.

Gaga’s heart-shaped diamond ring is pretty unusual, but we wouldn’t expect anything less for the boundary-pushing performer. And the ring likely cost $500K.

“This is a platinum and heart shape diamond engagement ring. Looks to be about 8 carats and very fine quality. The setting is simple with a few round diamonds down the side. If the stone is an E color and VS1, it would run close to $500,000. It’s a really special stone — it’s extremely difficult to get large heart shapes. It’s very unique for a ring,” expert celeb jeweler, Shari Fabrikant of Robert Fabrikant Inc. in NYC, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“This is a very nicely cut heart shaped diamond. It is most likely in the 8+ carat weight,” Mark Keeney, VP of marketing for Ritani adds.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Taylor proposed to Lady Gaga on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. After becoming engaged, the happy couple allegedly celebrated at her family’s restaurant NYC restaurant, Joanne Trattoria, Us Weekly claims.

This is the first engagement for both Lady Gaga and Taylor, who met on the set of her video for “You & I” in 2011. They started dating a few months later, but briefly split in May 2012. After reuniting, they appeared more in love than ever.

“He is the right guy. How do we know? It’s this feeling…,” Lady Gaga said of Taylor during a recent interview with Howard Stern. As far as their wedding is concerned, she said, “If I get married, I’ll be hanging out in a pickup truck at a David’s Bridal while my stylist is screaming at me.”

We seriously hope that dream comes true.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy for Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney? Are you a fan of her ring? Tell us how you feel!

— Chris Rogers, Reporting by Katrina Mitzeliotis

