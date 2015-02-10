Sia: Why She Doesn’t Show Her Face

Splash

Of course we know Sia as the voice behind many hits like ‘Chandelier’, but the Grammy-nominated artist is incredibly shy when it comes to showing her face at public events — and she has a perfect explanation as to why she chooses to cover up.

Sia, 39, is one of the biggest musical geniuses in Hollywood. The brains behind many hits from Beyonce, Rihanna, and Britney Spears, Sia is a seasoned pro in the industry. She’s modest, too, as one thing is very apparent — the Australian singer/songwriter hates showing her face, even when she’s nominated for huge awards like a Grammy. Here’s why she hides her visage.

Sia’s Face: Why The Singer Chooses To Hide Her Face

The “Elastic Heart” singer wrote an op-ed for Billboard in October 2013 called “My Anti-Fame Manifesto (By Sia Furler)” where she addressed why she hides her face from the spotlight. Yes, it has everything to do with hating fame.

“If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be famous,” Sia wrote. “Imagine the stereotypical highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character and apply it to every teenager with a computer in the entire world. Then add in all bored people, as well as people whose job it is to report on celebrities. Then, picture that creature, that force, criticizing you for an hour straight once a day, every day, day after day.”

Sia readdressed the topic after dropping the music video for “Chandelier”, which stars 12-year-old Maddie Ziegler.

“I don’t want to be famous, or recognizable,” she told Chris Connelly on Nightline in June 2014. “I don’t want to be critiqued about the way that I look on the internet. I’ve been writing pop songs for pop stars now for a couple of years and I’ve become friends with them and see what their life is like and that’s not something I want.”

Sia has been on the music scene since the late 90s, but as she continues to grow more famous and co-write hit songs, she continues to cover up. While promoting “Chandelier” she repeatedly used Dance Moms star Maddie during performances, along with other celebs, such as Lena Dunham.

Whether she shows her face or not, Sia’s got incredible talent that definitely does not go unnoticed. But she does show her face sometimes!

The Grammy nominated artist showed up on the red carpet wearing a huge, shaggy platinum wig, which of course covered everything but her nose and mouth.

She performed “Chandelier” live, while standing in a corner facing the wall. Meanwhile, the performance was brought to life with Maddie and a surprise appearance from comedian Kristen Wiig, 41, who shocked all with her incredible, expressive performance. Sia, with Maddie dancing, performed an amazing rendition of “Cheap Thrills” on The Voice finale in May 2016.

— Julianne Ishler

