Andi Dorfman ‘Frontrunner’ To Be Next ‘Bachelorette’

Wait what? Wasn’t Andi already ‘The Bachelorette?’ Oh yeah she was — last year! So, how is she already in circulation to be the star again?

With The Bachelor only about half way through, we’re already wondering who will be the next Bachelorette — and it actually may be Andi Dorfman. While she was the season 10 star, she’s reportedly the frontrunner to be ABC’s next Bachelorette. But is that fair? Don’t the ladies who are currently competing for Chris Soules want to find love too?

‘The Bachelorette’ Could Be Andi Dorfman Again?

Andi’s actually a top five contender for the next Bachelorette, sources told E! While yes, Brad Womack, was The Bachelor twice, he actually waited four seasons in between. On season 11, he actually chose no one so it made sense that he’d try again to find his soulmate again on season 15. But for Andi, this will be two in a row!

“The crew and everyone loved her,” a source told the site. “It would be kind of cool to have her back.”

Of course, during her season, Andi chose Josh Murray as the winner of her season. Unfortunately, in January they called off their engagement and called it quits.

Who Else Could Be ‘The Bachelorette’

Of course, there are others in mind. Chris’ ladies are pretty entertaining and some are actually very sweet. Contenders include Becca, who seems super genuine and would as far as we know, be the first virgin Bachelorette; Juelia, who could “pull at the heartstrings” after her emotional yet short journey; Kaitlyn, the “life of the party” (who is my personal choice); and Carly who is apparently a “very strong contender” since she’s so lovable.

Is it even possible for any of them to become The Bachelorette? You can find out in our spoiler post who WINS!

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Should Andi be the next Bachelorette? Or should another lady get the chance?

— Emily Longeretta

