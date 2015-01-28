Splashnews

Oh no! Famous fans like Dylan McDermott freaked out after a new Grantland article seemed to suggest that Gene had passed away. But is he really gone? Here’s what we know.

After a Jan. 28 Grantland article ran a story with the headline “The Greatest Living American Actor at 85: Gene Hackman Is Gone But Still in Charge,” fans feared that the legendary actor, whose 85th birthday is on Jan. 30, had died. Is this for real or just another death hoax?

Gene Hackman Dead? — Fans Freak That Legendary Actor, 84, Is Gone

Not to worry, Gene Hackman fans, the legend is “alive and well,” his rep confirmed to ABC News on Jan. 28.

Phew, what a relief!

Grantland later changed the title of its headline to say “The Greatest Living American Actor at 85: Gene Hackman Is Retired But Still in Charge.” It’s amazing what one little word can do, but at least it didn’t seem to be an intentional death hoax.

The article did do some damage before it was corrected, though. Especially after someone put up a Facebook called called “RIP Gene Hackman.” “He will be missed but not forgotten,” the page read, according to ET Canada. “Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Gene Hackman Dead? — Fans React On Twitter

Did you fall for the Gene Hackman death hoax? Don’t worry, you’re in good company. Even actor Dylan McDermott was fooled; he took to Twitter to say “Rest in Peace” before later tweeting out the truth.

That didn’t stop other fans from totally freaked out. Here’s what they’ve been saying on Twitter:

So sad to hear Gene Hackman died. #RIP — Nick Flora (@NickFlora) July 17, 2011

Gene Hackman is dead??? OMG are you kidding me?? O___O RIP :( so sad to hear this ;w;;; he’s one of my favorites DX — Ecchi Harucchi (@speccyshaman) January 28, 2015

Gene Hackman was a great actor and person RIP💓💓 http://t.co/Hss4KPndtu — ChellＯ(≧∇≦)Ｏ 2/08/15 (@slighfox45) January 28, 2015

HollywoodLifers, are YOU relieved that Gene is alive and well? Did you fall for the hoax? Let us know!

— Susan Johnson

More Death Hoax News: