It sounds like ‘iCarly’ may be making a come back — and the stars are all about it. Miranda Cosgrove just did a new interview revealing that she thinks it’d be ‘really fun!’

Get ready to see Carly back on your TV. Miranda Cosgrove, 21, is hoping for a different kind of role next, but isn’t totally putting her past behind her. And that means iCarly isn’t exactly dunzo!

‘iCarly Reunion’: Miranda Cosgrove Reveals Return To TV

“I really want to do another TV show, so that’s what I’m hoping to do soon,” Miranda told J-14. “I want to try to grow and do something new, so [I’d like to do a show that’s] a little more mature.”

However, that doens’t mean she’s opposed to a reunion! Miranda may be a full time student at USC, but she’s actually interested.

“It’d be fun to do [a reunion movie] some day.,” she continued. “Because we’re all doing our own thing I don’t get to see Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] as much, so I think it’d be really fun to get to all be together again.”

‘iCarly’ Reunion Being Discussed?

iCarly went off air in November 2012, but we know that Miranda’s costar, Nathan (AKA Freddie) would also want to reunite. In August, he even said that something had been “discussed.”

“I think all of us are kind of hoping that in 10 to 15 years, after the events of the last episode we figure out where everybody went— because everybody kinda got split up by the end of the show,” he said in an interview. “I’d be very curious to see where everybody went. There’s a lot of options floating around.”

