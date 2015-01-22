Kaya Scodelario: Will She Play Lead In ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean 5?’

Getty

No, you aren’t dreaming. We really are getting a fifth (!) ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ movie! So, who’s returning, who’s not, and who is Kaya Scodelario? We’ve got answers to all!

Is Kaya Scodelario the new Keira Knightley? She might just be! Well, kinda. The British actress is in talks to step into the lead role for the upcoming fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. We have all the deets (and yes, that includes the status of Johnny Depp)!

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’: Is Kaya Scodelario The New Lead?

According to a report from Deadline, British actress Kaya is in early negotiations to take over the lead role in the upcoming Pirates sequel Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

So, who exactly is Kaya?

Though somewhat unknown in the states, Kaya is very recognized across the pond, having starred in the original UK series Skins (on which the U.S. version was based). She also has starred in The Truth About Emanuel and The Maze Runner, the sequel to which, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, will shoot later this year.

‘Pirates 5’: Who’s Returning?

If Kaya does join the film, she will be a newcomer, but which cast members are coming back?

First things first, we know you’re dying to know: Is Johnny Depp returning? We’ve got good news for you! As we reported back in July, Johnny will in fact reprise his role in the film. Better yet? So too will Javier Bardem, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom. Also returning to the franchise is directing duo Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

No official release date for the film has been announced just yet and, obviously, filming has not yet begun, but a tentative 2017 release is set.

Are you excited for another Pirates? How do you like the idea of Kaya as the lead?

