Jennifer Aniston Reveals She’s Trying For A Baby With Justin Theroux

Kids are not totally out of the question for Jennifer Aniston and her fiance, Justin Theroux. In a new interview, the actress reveals they’ve been trying.

Jennifer Aniston, 45, has revealed that having a baby is not completely off the table for her. In a revealing new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she opens up about the “exhausted” topic and shares that her and her fiance, Justin Theroux, are definitely working on starting a family together.

Everyone has been wondering when Jennifer would get pregnant, and it seems like we are all constantly speculating — or more like secretly hoping — if she already is.

However, Jennifer has her own take on the whole pregnancy topic, and it’s actually much m ore surprising than you might expect.

“It’s been a want,” Jen said at the end of her THR cover story. “We’re doing our best.”

She also shared that she gets “nervous” around the topic of starting a family because of how “personal” it is. Hey, we can’t blame her for that!

Jennifer Has Something ‘Bigger’ In Store

No matter what happens, whether she gets pregnant or not, Jennifer knows that there are big things waiting for her in the future.

Of course, we all know she will be marrying Justin sooner rather than later, so that’s one major change happening in her life.

However, Jen explained that she strongly feels something “greater” is headed her way.

“There’s something bigger I’m interested in doing. It could be more work, it could be more creativity, or getting more philanthropic in the world. It can look like a baby,” she explained.

“It can look like a foundation. I know I have a bigger purpose. It’s a puzzle, and I haven’t quite put the puzzle together. But something greater is calling out to me.”

Hopefully, it DOES look like a baby!

— Lauren Cox

