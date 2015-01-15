Miley Cyrus Posts Shocking Masturbation Pic With Sexy Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Miley’s on a roll! Just days after her nude Polaroids hit ‘V’ magazine, everyone’s favorite exhibitionist — er, singer — took to her Instagram to post an inspirational photo touting the merits of masturbation. Check it out!

Miley Cyrus‘ latest display of self-expression is a photo of a woman — possibly herself — with her hand down her denim cutoffs. Wait, there’s more — you won’t believe what Miley captioned this racy pic!

Miley Cyrus’ Masturbating Photo — Miley Masturbates To Keep ‘Haters Away’

Got haters? Miley, 22, has an amazing trick to ward them off! You may have heard of it, it’s called masturbation.

Miley shared this risque pic on her Instagram on Jan. 15, and it really got us thinking. She captioned it: “a masturbate a day keeps the haters away.” While Miley’s message is loud and clear, we’re not sure whether it’s really her in the picture or another woman.

Maybe that’s not the point.

Now, we know Miley has as many haters as she does fans, but we can’t help but wonder whether this pic is directed at someone specific — her boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger‘s disapproving mother, Maria Shriver, 59.

Miley Cyrus’ Nude Photo Shoot: Maria Shriver ‘Disgusted’ By Pics

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Maria is not thrilled about Miley’s new nude pics in V magazine — or about Miley in general.

“Maria is disgusted by the pictures, she just doesn’t get it. Why Miley would do this, and what the appeal is for Patrick,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Could Miley be masturbating to take the edge off about her troubled relationship with Maria? Could she be implying that Maria needs to lighten up? Or maybe she’s just trying to push Maria’s buttons. (See what we did there?)

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

— Tierney McAfee

JavaScript is required to load the comments.