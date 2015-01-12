Kathy Bates Gets Revenge On Bullying Sportscasters At Golden Globes Party

Getty

Kathy Bates might be holding a grudge! At the HBO after party following the Golden Globes on Jan. 11, the actress made it known that she is fed up with HBO sportscasters making fun of her– and she wanted them to know it!

Kathy Bates‘ haters can step aside. HBO sportscasters have been using Kathy and her naked body as a punchline for years, and she wants those who’ve dissed her to know she isn’t afraid of them or their jokes. At a Golden Globes after party following the telecast on Jan. 11, the American Horror Story actress got her feelings across, and even dropped a couple F bombs while doing so!

Golden Globes After Party: Kathy Bates Fires Back At HBO Sportscasters

One of the night’s hottest parties following the 72nd Golden Globes was definitely the HBO after party. Basically everyone was there, including HollywoodLife and American Horror Story star Kathy Bates. Early on, Kathy was looking for her seat and was asked if she wanted to take one temporarily while they figured it out.

Kathy was about to sit down at the HBO Sports table, but then declined when she realized whose table it was. “F–k that, I am not sitting there,” said Kathy. “They always make fun of me.”

Kathy’s Revenge

Kathy wasn’t going to let the situation go by without saying something. “Every time a sports star does something bad they always say that at least it wasn’t as bad as Kathy’s nude scene in About Schmidt,” she said before actually deciding to take a seat at the table.

“You know what? I will wait for them to f–k with them,” said Kathy.

If you can’t beat them, join them, right? It worked too! Our insider says that when HBO’s sportscasters arrived, including Michael Buffer, “they all looked like they saw a ghost. She got the reaction she wanted and left the area. She got her revenge!”

— Casey Mink

