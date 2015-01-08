Zayn Malik: Alleged Nude Photo Leaked — See The Pic

OMG! One Direction hottie Zayn Malik appears to be the latest victim of a nude photo leak. See the racy pic right here.

The alleged naked photo of Zayn Malik was swiped by hackers from his girlfriend Perrie Edwards‘ “iCloud,” a new report claims. See the shocking picture here and decide for yourself whether it’s really of Zayn!

Zayn Malik Nude Pic Leaked? — See Photo Leaked By Hackers

A nude photo that Zayn allegedly sent to his girlfriend Perrie surfaced online on Jan. 8, Oh No They Didn’t reports.

Tumbler user zayn011293 shared the pic, saying: “OMG SO APPARENTLY PERRIE’S ICLOUD GOT HACKED.”

The photo in question shows someone who looks an awful lot like Zayn completely naked. It’s hard to tell if it’s really him because the subject’s dark, tousled hair is covering most of his face.

At first glance, the tattoos in the photo seem to match up with Zayn’s, including one of a pair of wings at the top of his chest and another of a heart on the lower right side of his stomach. But upon closer inspection, it looks like the heart is much higher on Zayn than on the fellow in this picture.

This is a tough one. What do you guys think?

This is not a good week for One Direction. On Jan. 7, nude photos allegedly of Liam Payne‘s girlfriend Sophia Smith also leaked online, causing quite the stir among Directioners.

But HollywoodLife.com staffers believe that the photos were not really of Sophia but of an imposter. Hopefully the same goes for this alleged pic of poor Zayn!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Is this nude photo really of Zayn? Let us know!

— Susan Johnson

