Nick Jonas vs. Justin Bieber: Which Star Looks Hotter In His Underwear?

Time for a tighty whitey face-off! So, let’s get right down to it, who makes a sexier underwear model: Justin Bieber or Nick Jonas? Vote inside!

Justin Bieber, 20, had the entire internet drooling over his sexy Calvin Klein campaign when it was released online on Tuesday, Jan. 6. Now, we’re comparing his hot photos to the ones Nick Jonas, 22, posed for in 2014.

Nick Jonas vs. Justin Bieber’s Under Face-Off: Vote Below

Hello, nurse!

It’s time for a little friendly competition between two very hot young pop stars who recently posed in their Calvins: Justin and Nick.

Although posing sexily in tight underwear isn’t the only thing Nick and Justin have in common — ahem, looking at you, Selena Gomez — it’s hard to tell which one of them looks best, isn’t it?

From Justin’s sexy smolder and toned arms, to Nick’s handful of junk and playful smirk, we just can’t decide.

So, we’re leaving it up to YOU, HollywoodLifers! Do you think you can take on the responsibility of deciding which one of these guys looks hotter in their underwear?

Take a peek at both Justin and Nick’s photos above, both of which recreate the iconic original Calvin Klein campaign starring Mark Wahlberg and Kate Moss way back in 1992 when he was still just “Marky Mark” to the world, and then vote in the box on the right.

So, what do YOU think, HollywoodLifers — Is Justin the hotter underwear model, or is it Nick? Are they both just equally sexy? Comment below with your thoughts!

— Lauren Cox

