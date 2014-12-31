Kendall Jenner Vs Rihanna: Who’s Wearing The Hotter Holiday Bikini

Courtesy of Instagram

Bikinis for the holidays? We should all be so lucky! Check out Kendall and Rihanna’s sexy swimsuit choices during their vacations and tell us, who did it better?

Kendall Jenner, 18, has some fierce competition in the bikini-wearing category this Christmas season. Joining the scantily clad model in rocking a holiday bikini was Rihanna, 26, who chose a cheerful red string bikini that flaunted her sexy tattoos. Let’s vote!

Kendall Jenner vs. Rihanna: Christmas Holiday Bikini-Off

These two ladies are looking very hot this holiday!

Maybe that has a little something to do with their destination choices. After all, Kendall is enjoying the sun and sand in Dubai, while Rihanna went back home to the island of Barbados to see her friends and family.

Either way, both of these stunning women chose to share their sexy bikini styles on Instagram.

Kendall chose a chocolate brown string bikini — and it even matched her manicure perfectly!

Then of course you have Rihanna, who looked incredible in a tiny red bikini as she posed sexily for the camera. Not to mention, red is such a festive choice for the holidays!

In the photo, Rihanna is posing alongside her friend who is also rocking red, except hers is a cut-out one-piece.

So, make sure you click in the vote box on your right and you tell us: who rocked their bikini better, Rihanna or Kendall?

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers — Are you jealous that Rihanna and Kendall spent their New Year’s in warm weather? Which one of them looks better in a bikini? Comment below with your thoughts!

— Lauren Cox

Follow @Iaurencox

