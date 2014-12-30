Christine Cavanaugh Dies: Fans Mourn Voice Of ‘Rugrats’ Chuckie

Getty

We’re so heartbroken. Christine, who voiced Chuckie on ‘Rugrats’ and many other characters, passed away on Dec. 22 at the age of 51. Upon hearing the news, fans flocked to Twitter to mourn the death of the famous voice actor. See what they said.

Christine Cavanaugh rose to fame when she voiced Chuckie in Rugrats, Babe the Pig in Babe, and Dexter in Dexter’s Laboratory, throughout the ’90s and early ’00s. After hearing the news of her tragic death, fans rushed to Twitter to mourn the famous voice actor.

Christine Cavanaugh Dies: Fans React On Twitter After Death Of ‘Rugrats’ Voice

The moment I met #ChristineCavanaugh I was star struck & in awe. She had an ethereal beauty & unparalleled other worldly genius. #ripangel — tara strong (@tarastrong) December 30, 2014

RIP Christine Cavanaugh. You made my childhood so awesome. — Mel Meza (@jesterlyfool) December 30, 2014

RIP Christine Cavanaugh. She was the voice actor for Chuckie from Rugrats, Dexter from Dexter’s Lab, among other amazing roles. — ClassicPaul64 (@ClassicPaul64) December 30, 2014

Christine Cavanaugh made my childhood. Chuckie from Rugrats & Dexter from Dexter’s Lab. Rest in peace. — KleB (@CalebJayvee) December 30, 2014

whoa christine cavanaugh died wow that’s sad af — ⠀ (@bvseddomo) December 30, 2014

RIP Christine Cavanaugh. — Emu (@HouseAlligator) December 30, 2014

Omg I just read about Christine cavanaugh.. It is making me profoundly sad — DDDDAAAAVVVVEEEE!!!! (@scrotumnose) December 30, 2014

Christine Cavanaugh who voiced Chuckie in Rugrats died :(( rip — Norman Bates (@srsly_chap) December 30, 2014

Christine died from unknown causes on Dec. 22, TMZ reported.

Christine is survived by her goddaughter, Isabel Torres, according to her obituary in the Los Angeles Times. She had no children of her own.

Our thoughts go out to Christine’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our hearts break for them.

