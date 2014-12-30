Click to Skip Ad
Christine Cavanaugh Dies: Fans Mourn Voice Of ‘Rugrats’ Chuckie

Tue, December 30, 2014 4:30pm EDT by Chris Rogers 1 Comment
We’re so heartbroken. Christine, who voiced Chuckie on ‘Rugrats’ and many other characters, passed away on Dec. 22 at the age of 51. Upon hearing the news, fans flocked to Twitter to mourn the death of the famous voice actor. See what they said.

Christine Cavanaugh rose to fame when she voiced Chuckie in Rugrats, Babe the Pig in Babe, and Dexter in Dexter’s Laboratory, throughout the ’90s and early ’00s. After hearing the news of her tragic death, fans rushed to Twitter to mourn the famous voice actor.

Read what fans are saying about Christine on Twitter below:

Christine died from unknown causes on Dec. 22, TMZ reported.

Christine Cavanough: Chuckie From ‘Rugrats’ & 4 More Of Her Iconic Characters

Christine is survived by her goddaughter, Isabel Torres, according to her obituary in the Los Angeles Times. She had no children of her own.

Our thoughts go out to Christine’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our hearts break for them.

— Chris Rogers

