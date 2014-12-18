Britney Spears’ Favorite Workout — Get Her Abs In 60 Minutes A Day

Britney Spears is in the greatest shape of her life! It’s no secret that her weight has fluctuated over the years, but now her abs are out of this world and she’s shared exactly how she got them that way!

Britney Spears shocked everyone when she covered Women’s Health and showed off her super trimmed tummy. Yes, that is how her abs look in real life, and no, she doesn’t even have a trainer! Click below to get the details on the workouts and the exact diet that keeps Britney so slim.

Britney Spears’ Workout — Exact Fitness Regimen & Diet Revealed

Britney looks phenomenal and it’s not by accident. The mother of two has a pretty hardcore fitness routine that involves working out almost every day! She kept a two-week workout journal with Women’s Health and we’ve got to give it to her, the girl works hard!

Britney has a lot of versatility in her workout routine, and she self motivates for all her workouts! At home, she likes to do cardio and light weights for 45 minutes. She said, “I like my workouts to be effective in a short amount of time. I start with 20 minutes of intense cardio — usually running — move on to light free weights, body-weight exercises such as pushups, squats, and situps, then finish it off with a stretch.”

When she’s not in her at-home gym, she’s either swimming 40 laps in 30 minutes, doing power yoga, or in dance rehearsal. Even though she doesn’t have a personal trainer, she does enjoy classes and her favorite of all is the Totally Drenched fitness class at Drenched Fitness.

“I love this class. It’s high-energy and combines treadmill work with circuit training. Being in a group setting pushes me to work harder.”

The Totally Drenched class was created by trainer Julie Kennington and it is a 60-minute, high-intensity interval training class that Britney takes “if I want to feel like I’m really sweating.”

Britney Spears: Her Diet — Foods That Keep Her Looking Fierce

We’d love to tell you that Britney keeps her flat tummy by chowing down on whatever she wants, but she’s actually a pretty clean eater and eats a balanced diet to fuel her workouts.

Before her workouts, the singer likes to drink a blend of milk, ice and ViSalus shake mix. She says, “It’s the one protein shake that actually tastes good.” Another favorite pre-workout meal consists of scrambled egg whites and wheat toast, and above all she explained, “I’m really into raw food — sushi, basically.” She also chooses to snack on “any kind of fruit, especially peaches” and her one guilty pleasure is “sweat tea!”

Britney also shared that her two children keep her active between their gymnastics class and Disney World, and just like everyone else, she sometimes gets tired and hits a wall after working out for continuous days.

So basically, Britney is just like all of us — except way more disciplined and super fit! Would you try her workout routine? Comment below and tell us what you think!

— Kindra Bailey

