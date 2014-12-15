Nina Dobrev Dating ‘TVD’ Co-Star Chris Wood? — Fans Freak Out

Courtesy of Instagram/Twitter

New couple alert! It looks like Nina Dobrev and her costar on ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ Chris Wood, are more than just friends. We love the idea of these two together and so do their fans!

Nina Dobrev, 25, has totally moved on from Ian Somerhalder, 36, and we have to admit she looks great with Chris Wood, 26! The pair reportedly shared a few smooches in public on Dec. 14, and that was enough for the Twitter frenzy to begin. See what The Vampire Diaries fans had to say below.

Nina Dobrev & Chris Wood: Are The Stars Of ‘TVD’ Dating?

It hasn’t been too long since the public was shipping Nina together with Chace Crawford, but it looks like things are heating up with the new couple fans have dubbed ‘Woodbrev’.

Unfortunately, it’s not the catchiest couple name ever. But they sure are cute!

The Vampire Diaries fans are speculating that Nina and her newest co-star, Chris Wood, who plays the creepy psychopath witch Kai, are hooking up.

Tons of fans took to Twitter to share how excited they are about the possibility of this new couple, and honestly — we’re pretty pumped about it too!

First Ian Somerhalder and now Chris Wood, both very charming. Nina Dobrev’s relationships are very admirable. — Eye Candy (@vicjusticerox) December 15, 2014

Nina Dobrev and Chris Wood are dating? They make a cute couple — Scott (@TheOnlyOTH) December 14, 2014

PLEASE GET MARRIED AND HAVE BABIES @ninadobrev @ChristophrWood I LOVE YOU — addy (@wolfiangelo) December 15, 2014

Nina Dobrev Spotted In NYC With Chris Wood

We’ve known that Nina and Chris have not only been costars, but close friends on-and-off set for a while now.

However, could their close friendship be turning into something more?

Eyewitnesses report that the two were spotted iceskating and even sharing some major PDA while in New York City!

Would you like to see them together, HollywoodLifers? Tell us if you’re team ‘Woodbrev’ in the comments below!

— Kindra Bailey

More Nina Dobrev News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.