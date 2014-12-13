‘The Dark Knight Rises’: Christian Bale Reveals Batman Isn’t Dead

Courtesy of Warner Bros

The ending of ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ has left viewers with many, many questions. The biggest one being: Is Bruce Wayne/Batman really dead? Christian Bale has his take on his character’s fate. Click to LISTEN!

For the past two years, Batman fans have been pondering whether or not Bruce Wayne/Batman was alive at the end of The Dark Knight Rises. Alfred (Michael Caine) saw him (Christian Bale) sitting with Selina Kyle (Anne Hathaway), but it could have been the aforementioned dream that Alfred always wanted for Bruce. In a new interview, Christian offers his explanation on why Bruce/Batman was actually alive.

Christian Bale Interview On ‘The Dark Knight Rises’

The last view fans caught of Batman in the final film of the trilogy was the hero riding off into the sunset to save Gotham City from a nuclear bomb. Director Christopher Nolan made it seem like Batman had been blown to smithereens, but that may not be the case.

While promoting his new film Exodus: Gods and Kings, Christian was asked about Batman’s fate. He believes Alfred’s poignant moment with Bruce in the movie’s final moments was 100% real. So, why didn’t Alfred embrace Bruce in the end?

“He was just content with him [Bruce Wayne] being alive and left because that was the life he wanted for him,” he said in the interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And I find it very interesting and I think with most films I tend to say it’s what the audience thinks it is. My personal opinion is no it was not a dream. That was for real and he was just delighted that finally he had freed himself from the privilege but ultimately the burden of being Bruce Wayne.”

Wow. That’s quite the explanation. I’ve always been one of those fans who knew Batman couldn’t be dead.

I still hold out hope that Christian could return as Batman in some capacity in a possible future film. This trilogy was one of the best in film. It can’t be over. There’s still story left to tell! Maybe Robin will get his own movie and Batman can return for the last minute save?

Check out the final scene below and decide for yourself:

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Christian? Do you think Batman/Bruce Wayne is still alive? Do you think there’s ever a chance that Christian would don the Batsuit again? Let us know!

— Avery Thompson

