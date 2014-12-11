Kristen Stewart: Her Big Move To Avoid Robert Pattinson & FKA Twigs

Getty/SplashNews

How would you feel if your ex was moving into your neighborhood? Kristen isn’t taking any chances on ‘a weird run-in’ with Rob and his new lover. In fact, the ‘Still Alice’ actress is taking extreme measures so this doesn’t happen, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned.

Now that Robert Pattinson has bought a new house close to where Kristen Stewart lives, the actress is making sure she doesn’t subject herself to seeing Rob and FKA Twigs “all over each other,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Read on for all the shocking details!

Robert Pattinson Moves Near Kristen Stewart: What She’s Doing To Avoid Him

Kristen is making sure she doesn’t get mixed up in any humiliating situations now that her ex Rob and FKA twigs have moved to the Hollywood Hills.

“Kristen is eager to move into her downtown loft in L.A. before the new year. She does not want a weird run-in with Rob and Tahliah. And she doesn’t need to see them all over each other,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The Still Alice actress is relying on the help of her friends to steer clear of any awkward Rob & FKA twigs encounters.

“Kristen is well aware that Rob’s new house is near her hood. She already told her friends that she doesn’t want to hear if they see them together at the places she used to go with Rob. She just wants to focus on her new digs downtown and paint,” the source explains.

Robert Pattinson: His Thoughts On Kristen Stewart’s Short Hair

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob is not a fan of Kristen’s new short hair.

“Rob always preferred Kristen’s hair on the long side, so he’s not too impressed with her new short do. It’s just not that sexy to him,” an insider told us EXCLUSIVELY.

One of the reasons Rob is so attracted to FKA twigs is because she “really embraces her femininity, which is a real turn-on for Rob,” our source revealed.

–Reporting by Sandra Clark

