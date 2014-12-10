Whoopi Goldberg Farts On ‘The View’ — Watch Hilarious Video

There’s no better place to pass gas than on live television! At least that seems to be how Whoopi Goldberg feels. The ‘View’ co-host embarrassingly farted (again) during the Dec. 10 episode of the morning talk show. Watch the video here!

During a deep discussion about getting flu shots on the Dec. 10 episode of The View, co-host Whoopi Goldberg let one rip. Unfortunately, Ashanti, who was guest co-hosting, fell victim to the deadly air strike, along with regular co-hosts Rosie O’Donnell, Rosie Perez and Nicole Wallace.

Whoopi Goldberg Fart On ‘The View’ — Ashanti & Co-Hosts Laugh

“Excuse me!” Whoopi exclaimed, as seen in the video above. All of her co-hosts roared with laughter and Ashanti excitedly said, “That’s the flu shot!”

Her explanation? “Breakfast burritos.” (Noted!)

Whoopi Goldberg Has A History Of Passing Gas On Live TV

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, this isn’t the first time Whoopi has passed gas on the daytime talker. On the Dec. 16, 2011 episode, during a conversation with Homeland’s Claire Danes, Whoopi lifted one of her butt cheeks and let one rip.

“I think I just blew out a little frog outta there!” Whoopi said at the time.

Furthermore, on the May 26, 2011 episode, featuring Dr. Oz, Whoopi farted on Barbara Walters!

However, she later claimed she didn’t fart. According to Whoopi, she was just making noise with her lips. (If you say so, Whoopi!)

At least this time around she’s not denying it.

