Adam Levine & Maroon 5 Crash Wedding To Film New Music Video

Courtesy of Instagram

So cool! A newlywed couple was left stunned when the band at their reception ended up being Maroon 5. Yes, that’s right. Adam Levine and his bandmates gave one special couple the surprise of a lifetime!

Adam Levine, who serves as a judge on The Voice, never ceases to amaze us. He and his Maroon 5 bandmates picked one lucky couple and crashed their wedding in order to film a new music video for their smash hit “Sugar,” according to a new report. Find out all the details!

Maroon 5 Crashes Wedding — ‘The Voice’ Star Adam Levine Films Video For ‘Sugar’

The band got dressed to the nines and performed a few of our favorite songs of theirs, including the wedding-appropriate tune, “She Will Be Loved,” Perez Hilton claims.

As for why they crashed the wedding, Maroon 5 allegedly wanted a romantic setting for their new video. If only they could have filmed at Adam’s wedding!

Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Married: They Exchanged Vows In Romantic Wedding

In July 2014, Adam and Behati exchanged vows in front of 275 guests, including stars Robert Downey Jr., Jonah Hill, and Jason Segel.

Behati wore a Marchesa gown, while she had some of her fellow Victoria’s Secret Angels as her bridesmaids.

They had Stevie Nicks perform, which sounds incredible. But we can only imagine how excited the unnamed newlyweds were when they noticed Adam Levine & Co. on stage, crashing their wedding!

We can’t wait to see how the video for “Sugar” turns out!

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Would you be happy or upset if Maroon 5 crashed your wedding? Tell us how you’d feel!

— Chris Rogers

Follow @ChrisRogers86

More Adam Levine News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.