Mother Of ‘Most Beautiful Girl’, 9, Slams Claims She Sexed Up Daughter

The mother of the ‘World’s Most Beautiful’ little girl is not happy. Sadly, critics are slamming her for ‘sexualizing’ her daughter’s image. Yikes.

Glikeriya Pimenova runs the social media accounts for her 9-year-old daughter, Kristina Pimenova, who has been dubbed the “World’s Most Beautiful Girl.” Unfortunately, some people have been criticizing the girl’s mother for making her look too sexy in certain photos. Wait until you see Glikeriya’s response!

‘World’s Most Beautiful Girl’ Stirs Controversy With Sexy Pics

How can anyone think a 9-year-old girl looks “sexy”?

Unfortunately, that’s what some creepy people started to say about Kristina on her Instagram and Facebook accounts — both of which are run and moderated by her own mother.

“You must think like a pedophile in order to see something sexual in these pictures, so it is time for you to see a doctor,”

The comments quickly went from creepy to attack mode, with many people slamming Kristina’s mom for posting so-called provocative pictures of her daughter. As you can imagine, things turned ugly pretty quickly.

“I am certain in my mind all her photographs are absolutely innocent,” Kristina’s mom told the Daily Mail.

Kristina Has Over 2 Million Facebook Followers

“I have never asked her to take this or that pose, and in fact I must say she does not especially like it when I am photographing her, so I do it quickly and when she doesn’t notice.”

Glikeriya also stated that she believes anyone who could refer to her daughter as sexy, or claim she is posing too provocatively, must have “psychological problems.”

Clearly, she’s very upset about the accusations — and who could blame her for that?

The truth is that her little girl truly is beautiful, and one look at her Facebook reveals that her photos are all just that of an innocent little girl being herself.

What do YOU think, HollyMoms — Are Kristina’s photos innocent enough? Do you think her mom is making her look too sexy? Comment below with your thoughts.

— Lauren Cox

