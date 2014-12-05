Courtesy of Comedy Central

Who knew Jon had a major crush on Angelina?! The ‘Daily Show’ host playfully teased the stunning star by showering her with compliments during her Dec. 4 appearance on the show. Click to watch Angie’s reaction to Jon’s flirty jokes!

Angelina Jolie, 39, appeared on Jon Stewart‘s The Daily Show to promote her highly anticipated film Unbroken on Dec. 4. But it was hard for her to get a word in edgewise because Jon couldn’t stop gushing about how much he loves all things Angie! Look out, Brad Pitt, 51!

Angelina Jolie & Jon Stewart: ‘Daily Show’ Host Flirts With Actress In New Video

Whether it’s Angelina’s films or her stunning face, Jon Stewart just can’t get enough of Hollywood’s hottest leading lady, and he didn’t hold back his admiration during the Dec. 4 episode of The Daily Show.

Although he is a sincere fan, John took his “pseudo flirting” one step further by envisioning an alternate future in which he and Angie are an item.

“If you’d ended up with me instead of Brad Pitt, our portmanteau — Stewart and Jolie — would have been Stolie,” Jon teased. “We could have been a vodka brand!”

We love how Angelina went along with John’s jokes and graciously accepted his compliments! She also expressed that she was a fan of the funnyman too — how sweet!

Angelina Jolie Wows At The ‘Unbroken’ Premiere

The mother of six, who spearheads the Jolie-Pitt squad, was also all smiles on the red carpet at the Unbroken premiere at the Odeon Leicester Square on Nov. 25 in London.

In a Ralph & Russo white pencil dress complete with a bolero cape, the star looked sophisticated and chic. Her ensemble, from the Spring 2014 Couture collection, fit her svelte frame like a glove.

Whether it’s her filmmaking or her philanthropic spirit, there seems to be no stopping Angie!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Brad will get jealous of Jon’s jokes about his wife or will he think they’re funny!? Tell us!

— Jordyn Shaffer

More Angelina Jolie News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.