Nina Dobrev & Chace Crawford Spend Thanksgiving Together – New Couple?

Courtesy of Instagram

CW darlings Nina Dobrev and Chace Crawford spent Thanksgiving 2014 together, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop on their relationship. Could Nina finally be moving on romantically after her split from Ian Somerhalder?

If Nina Dobrev, 25, and Chace Crawford, 29, started dating, it would be a match made in CW heaven! The Vampire Diaries star and former Gossip Girl hunk spent the Thanksgiving holiday together, along with friend and his Gossip Girl co-star Jessica Szohr, 29. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY whether or not this friendship has turned into a full-fledged romance!

Chace Crawford & Nina Dobrev Dating? They Spend Thanksgiving Together

This is one way to get over your ex! While Ian Somerhalder, 35, likely spent Thanksgiving with Nikki Reed, 26, Nina headed down to Texas to celebrate with BFF Jessica and Chace! The group looked like they had loads of fun over the holiday, including celebrating “Friendsgiving” and attending the Dallas Cowboys football game!

However, we can’t help but wonder if Nina has finally decided to turn her attentions over to a new boy! HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned the answer!

“They are just friends,” our source said. “He is too high maintenance for her and she is too much of a tom boy for him.”

Our source added that Nina and Chace’s relationship is “perfect for a friendship but nothing more.” HollywoodLife.com reached out to Nina’s rep who confirmed that the pair is “just friends.”

In all the pics Nina had with Chace, she made sure to add that she was celebrating “Friendsgiving.” We don’t think we’ve ever seen two more beautiful friends before!

Jessica has really been there for Nina during difficult times. After Nina’s split from Ian and having to watch him move on so quickly with Nikki, the Vampire Diaries starlet was in need of a great friend. She found that friend in Jessica, who’s experienced the same thing before!

“It’s really great for Nina to have someone to talk to that can understand what she’s going through with Ian,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Jessica had to work with Ed [her Gossip Girl co-star] when they were broken up so she totally gets all the weird feelings that go with it.”

Well, we can’t help but wonder if Jessica might eventually try and play matchmaker between Nina and Chace. Nate Archibald and Elena Gilbert together? You have to admit, it could work.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Nina and Chace would make a cute couple? Let us know!

— Written by Avery Thompson, Reporting by Russ Weakland

More Nina Dobrev News:

JavaScript is required to load the comments.